Bride Goes Viral Projecting The Oregon-Wisconsin Game On Her Dress After Her Wedding

The weddings in the fall debate is one that likely won't ever be resolved. On the one hand, it's a lovely time of year to tie the knot. On the other hand, it's football season, and we only get a certain number of weeks every year to enjoy it.

I'm not here to tell anyone they shouldn’t get married in the fall. If that's when you choose to have your wedding, go for it. But I am here to tell you that you can’t get upset if people decline the invite or if they're watching games during the reception.

Sure, you could find out who won later, but it's not the same thing and don’t pretend it is. A bride who tied the knot over the weekend came up with the perfect compromise. The wedding will take place before kickoff and the game will be projected on her dress at the reception.

This is a good sign for their marriage. A win-win compromise right out of the gate. The Oregon fans projected their No. 1 team's 16-13 win over Wisconsin on the dress as she held it on either side for a makeshift screen.

The caption of the video reads, "When you are getting married, but your team is playing. You improvise. 🤣 she wasn't about to miss the game."

Projecting a football game on the bride's dress points to a long happy marriage for this couple

While this happened to work out in this specific situation, not all brides are the same. Some, believe it or not, aren't going to go for turning their wedding dress into a screen for a football game.

You wouldn’t believe what a wedding does to some brides. So plan accordingly. If you have a way to project the game, then pack a large white piece of fabric before heading out to the venue.

The bridezillas out there aren’t going to like it, but they should have thought about that before they planned their wedding during the football season.