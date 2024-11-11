Couple Cancels Honeymoon After Weekend Wedding Fails To Bring In Funds

Breaking news, a wedding is NOT a money-making venture for the couple tying the knot. Oftentimes, the newlyweds end up with some debt to pay off.

Getting married can do some real damage to a bank account, even a healthy one. The ceremony, the reception, and the honeymoon all add up and, before you know it, you can blow through some serious cash.

An entitled couple learned the lesson that getting married isn't a way to make money the hard way. It resulted in them being forced to cancel their honeymoon.

The newlyweds' story is now going viral. It starts off on the right foot before taking a turn, although the amount of money they spent on their big day is completely insane.

"We just got married yesterday- and we spent $60,000 on our wedding with a guest count of 270. We worked our butts off and pushed so many bills, rent, etc., only taking out a loan of $4,000 (from my mom and is demanding back by the end of this month)," the couple explains.

So far so good. They appear to understand how it all works. They planned, they saved, they put together a pretty big wedding and won't be drowning in debt when all is said and done.

That didn’t last. Here's where things take a turn. These two were expecting to pocket thousands of dollars through the gifts from their guests. No, seriously.

This married couple got something better than a honeymoon, a crash course in how the real world operates

The post, which has more than 7 million views on Twitter, continues, "We received $3000 cash and checks TOTAL from cards only. We are like freaking out and just really devastated. Because we would've thought we would at least got like 10,000."

Welcome to the real world where most of us already know that, while you're expecting to receive some wedding gifts, you're not planning to fund your honeymoon with them.

"Lowest Card amount was $10. Has this happened to anyone else and how did you move past this? it's just really eating both of us alive and just really disappointed about it," the out-of-touch couple added.

"We were supposed to leave Monday for our honeymoon and we canceled it instantly after opening everything. We literally couldn't buy our plane tickets and was going to buy them this morning because we booked the hotel for free with points."

I'm not sure how you can be this oblivious to how it all works, but here we are.

These two are now sitting at home eating up vacation time without a honeymoon to go on, and they have no one but themselves to blame. Try as they might to blame their wedding guests.

Look, all things considered here, they had a $60,000 wedding and are only $1,000 in the hole after exchanging their vows and partying like they were about to go on a fully guest-funded honeymoon.

It could be much, much worse. They could've done what a lot of couples do and taken on some serious debt to put together an expensive wedding that doesn't require most of the things that the money was blown on.