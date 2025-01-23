Country Star's Ex-Girlfriend Drops Bombshell Sexuality Claim: WATCH

Brianna Chickenfry made a bold claim about her sexuality following her split from Zach Bryan.

The popular podcaster and country music sensation went through a brutally ugly and public breakup. She alleged she was offered millions to sign an NDA, alleged he engaged in abusive behavior and even flipped out once because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song in his house.

The situation couldn't have been worse, but it does seem like both sides have finally moved on.

Brianna Chickenfry speculates she might be a lesbian.

Well, Chickenfry has a bit of an update on her dating outlook following the split. It sounds like she's ruling out men moving forward. Specifically, she thinks she might be a lesbian.

"I've realized I never want to have a boyfriend again...Everyone is saying I'm a lesbian, which is fine...I've dabbled for sure, and I'm thinking maybe girls is my play. I think they're better. Maybe I really am just fully a lesbian and that's why none of my relationships with men have never worked out. I don't know. Time will tell," Chickenfry said on the latest episode of "BFFs: Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry."

You can watch her comments starting around 39:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an unexpected curveball from Chickenfry. She went from dating one of the top five biggest names in country music….to now talking about having "dabbled" with women and might just be a lesbian at this point because women are better.

I believe this is what kids mean when they're talking about an old Shamalyan twist. You don't see it coming until it's too late.

I definitely didn't expect to fire up my computer and read this update today, but here we are. More power to her. Live your life, but I can guarantee you this. Zach Bryan's song about their relationship being so bad that Chickenfry went lesbian is going to be a hit. Props to her for, once again, managing to captivate the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.