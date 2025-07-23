Bravo TV Reality Star Arrested After Using Rock-Filled Sock On Random Customer

Former Bravo TV reality star Diamond Tankard was formally charged this past weekend after filling up a sock full of rocks and hitting a customer with it at a Nashville Walmart.

According to the police affidavit, Nashville Police were called to the Walmart on July 18th about an assault after Tankard came up to a customer from behind, and allegedly grabbed her by the hair before then hitting her with the rocks. The former Bravo reality star then stole the woman's $1,500 iPhone and $900 Louis Vuitton handbag before darting from the store.

"Based on training and experience and the CCTV footage, officers formed the opinion (that) Ms. Tankard used a blunt object to strike (the victim)," the affidavit read. Tankard, who appeared on Bravo's "Thicker Than Water," a reality show based around a gospel choir that aired from 2013-2016, was eventually arrested and was charged with theft of property and aggravated assault before posting a $25,000 bond.

Her next court appearance will take place in August.

IT'S ALWAYS AT WALMART!

First things first, who in the world is walking around with a sock full of rocks, just ready waiting for the moment to start swinging it at random strangers?

Also, why do these types of random stories always happen at a Walmart?! What is so special, so addicting about the retail chain that nearly every week there's another Walmart story that is even more absurd than the rest? There's literally a website called "PeopleOfWalmart" that documents the craziness that happens at their stores across the country!

Perhaps the wildest thing about the Tankard incident is that she didn't even know who the woman she attacked was! That meant Diamond woke up one morning, decided to grab her disgusting sock full of rocks, headed on down to Walmart and decided she was going to (allegedly) assault some random person in line.

Society's doing great everybody, truly!