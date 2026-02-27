Red, White, And Brew: Brantley Gilbert Talks To OutKick About His New NA Beer, Real American Beer ZERO

The country music star is now an investor and equity partner in the company launched by the late Hulk Hogan.

When you hear the words "Real American," there's a good chance your brain goes immediately to the late Hulk Hogan. Over the last few years, those words have also become the branding for the professional wrestling great's business endeavors, including Real American Freestyle and Real American Beer.

One of those helping to carry on Hogan's legacy is country music star Branley Gilbert, who has joined the latter as an investor and equity partner, and is launching the company's first non-alcoholic beer, Real American Beer ZERO.

I spoke with Gilbert while he was on tour in Jacksonville, and he talked about how the origin of his work with the companies stemmed from hanging out with Hogan backstage at Kid Rock and Jason Aldean shows.

"Growing up, I thought Hulk Hogan was the second coming," Gilbert said. "Getting to hang out with him, that was probably maybe the first time in my life I was sincerely like star-struck, kind of wild."

This led to Gilbert penning the theme song for RAF — with some input from the Hulkster — and, ultimately, hopping on board with Real American Beer.

The brand's patriotic branding and mission were a perfect fit for him, and now Gilbert is having a hand in growing its lineup into the non-alcoholic beer space.

"Real American Beer Zeros, giving guys like me that, you know, I'm allergic to alcohol," Gilbert — who is 14 years sober — said. "Like I said, I break out in handcuffs and bad decisions. Giving us a way to, you know, crack the top on a cold one, and cheers your friends, or watch a ball game, or ride dirt roads, or do whatever. Like, you know, that's what it's all about, man, and just proud to be a part."

Of course, given my "Theory of Situational Beers," I had to ask Gilbert under which of those circumstances he mentioned that Real American Beer ZERO is at its best.

"I don't know that there's a place this beer don't belong. And I'm not just saying that cuz I'm a brand partner, right? That's the easy answer. But honestly, I can't tell you that I've cracked the top on one and drank it and felt out of place somewhere yet."

Even better, $1 from each case is being donated to the USO to support active duty servicemen and women along with their families.

"To have a company so geared toward patriotism and giving back to the men and women that served this country; how do you not get on board with that?" Gilbert said. "I'll always feel like those guys and girls made a sacrifice and are doing something with their life that I decided not to do. And so I always feel like I owe a bit of a debt of service. And you know, RAB being willing to give a dollar of every case sold to USO speaks volumes.

"Just shows where their heart's at."