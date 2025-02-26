Content Creator Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,057 Men In A Day, Leaned Into Pregnancy Rumors For A Good Cause

Cancel the calls for Maury Povich to come out of retirement for an epic marathon of "you are not the fathers" that would have undoubtedly been followed by some of the best celebrations to ever see the light of day.

Not that he was interested in coming back to get to the bottom of who fathered a baby with a content creator, who slept with more than 1,000 guys in one day, but it turns out Bonnie Blue is not pregnant. And don't even start with claims that she lied about it.

She did not. Bonnie Blue would never. She would, however, lean into the rumors and ride a viral wave. But only for a good cause. She plans to use the extra income that going viral brought in to help cover the IVF costs for someone.

"I am not pregnant," Blue said last week after leaning into the rumors a little, reports US Weekly. "I’d say, about a week ago, [there were] rumors about me being pregnant and quite a lot of the media approached me and said, ‘Look, can you add [a] comment?’"

She continued, "At the time, I was like, ‘A comment on what?’ Because I’m not pregnant [and] I haven’t even hinted at it. Nothing has been mentioned."

Blue saw an opportunity and took it. She leaned into the rumors, but never said that she was pregnant herself. She said, "I have never confirmed I was pregnant because I would never ever lie about pregnancy. Lying about pregnancy is a step too far."

Even a content creator who does all kinds of outrageous stunts, including claiming to have set a new sex marathon record, has lines she won't cross. Faking a pregnancy is one of them.

Bonnie Blue wants to do some good with the income leaning into being pregnant brought her way

"Like, for me, back before I was a massive slut, I tried to get pregnant [for] a long amount of time. It was, honestly, the most lonely experience because you don’t really tell family and friends. It’s not something that’s spoken about much," she explained.

She was forking over a lot of money for pregnancy tests, ovulation kits, and vitamins. It was all expensive. She added, "I knew my only sort of options was, potentially IVF or looking at other options and I didn’t have money for that."

That's why she's decided she wants to help someone who is going through the same fertility struggles she went through. She wants to help cover the IVF costs of a stranger.

"I want to do good, and I want to do better," Blue announced.

"I want to pleasure people - and I don’t just mean guys. I think paying for someone’s IVF journey is something I’m passionate about, something I want to do and something that’s going to do good with my money."

We're not going to get the Maury special we had hoped for, but how can you not be happy with this ending? She could have used the money to fund another wild stunt, but she's choosing to help someone else.

And people say content creators and those who consume the content are soulless creatures ruining society. This doesn’t sound like a story about a soulless creature.