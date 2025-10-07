Dem Rep. Mikie Sherrill Hurts Support With Boneheaded Food Question Answer

Politicians seem to be able to bend the truth on any subject except food

No matter how much people ask me for it, I usually don't like to give out advice on how to run a political campaign. However, I'm going to acquiesce to those demands because of what Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who's running to be the Governor of New Jersey, said recently.

Here's the advice: Stop giving stupid answers to food questions.

Just a few months after Andrew Cuomo hosed his chances of winning the Democratic nomination for the New York City mayoral race by saying his favorite bagel order was a "bacon, cheese, and egg on an English muffin," Sherrill just made a similarly boneheaded mistake.

Now, if you're not familiar with the New Jersey culinary landscape, they're very proud of a certain type of pork breakfast meat. In the northern part of the state, this is normally called "Taylor ham," but in the southern part of the state, it's usually called "pork roll."

The debate over the name is divisive, and the food came up during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show.

Sherrill's opponent, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, shared a clip of her saying pork roll is gross.

Sherrill fired back with the full clip, which revealed that she endorsed the name "Taylor ham."

Either way, dumb answer.

I don't get why politicians — notorious for bending the truth and giving out empty promises — suddenly decide to get ultra-honest about food. If you're in this deep, why not just continue the general phoniness?

So, the correct answer would be, "I think both are great; here's my tax plan..."

There have to be at least a few people who feel alienated by her Taylor ham answer. I know that sounds absurd, and it probably shouldn't be the case, but it is. Remember, some people vote based on a yard sign they see outside of Golden Corral and TV spots that air during The People's Court.

This keeps happening. Former Representative John Kasich got caught eating pizza in New York City with a knife and fork. Even worse, so did former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio.

Then you've got Cuomo not even getting the order of a bacon, egg, and cheese right, and Sherrill alienating half the state with her take on processed meat.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle: for the good of America, I permit you to lie about food.

If you're running for office in Western Pennsylvania, and someone asks how you like your Primanti sandwich, just say you love them all, even if you think they're a soggy mess (which is the correct and honest answer).

The majority of politicians have qualms about being total phonies everywhere else, so why not on the culinary front?