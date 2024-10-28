Beach Volleyball Player With Interesting Appearance Captivates Social Media

Boise State beach volleyball player Nora Hayd is going mega-viral.

For those of you who might not remember, Hayd went viral at the beginning of October when someone noticed her goth appearance on the team's official website.

Yes, the Broncos have a goth beach volleyball player, and it's honestly incredible.

Well, Hayd is back to moving the needle online. The Broncos tweeted a graphic hyping up the Surf City Challenge over the weekend, and Hayd had her goth makeup on in the now mega-viral tweet.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for people to weigh in on social media. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Nora Hayd becoming a legit internet hero is exactly what the internet is all about. Nobody knew who she was two months ago.

Now, she's one of the most recognizable women in all of college sports. Are you not entertained? Are you not enjoying the show?

I don't know anything about beach volleyball, but I know when something is going to go viral. Hayd is a lock to blow up every single time the team tweets about her.

Also, for anyone who thinks this isn't real or is some kind of joke, I can promise it's not. This Instagram post is from a few days ago. Does this look like an act to you? It's not. Nora Hayd is the real deal when it comes to being goth.

I'm a confident person, but I'm not sure I can even comprehend the kind of confidence a person must have to have in order to dress like Hayd does. More power to her. As the great Dan Dakich says, I ain't mad about it! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.