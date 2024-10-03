The Internet Is Obsessed With Boise State Volleyball Player: PHOTO

Boise State beach volleyball player Nora Hayd is taking the internet by storm.

The Broncos have been in the news lately because the team's regular volleyball team refused to play San Jose State due to an alleged male being on the team. That decision made waves, but the Broncos are making waves for a totally different reason now:

Enter Nora.

Boise State beach volleyball player Nora Hayd goes mega-viral.

A viral tweet shared Hayd's roster photo that features a *HEAVY* gothic look, and the tweet has a staggering 5.8 million views on X.

It's not hard to see why. Take a look at the photo below.

Not only is the tweet going viral, but people are having a ton of fun with it…..in a positive way! People seem to love the fact she's just rolling with the gothic look.

For those of you who don't know, goth girls have become a major meme/talking point on the internet. People seem to enjoy making it part of the culture and all the jokes that come with it.

I'm not going to indulge you more than that, but feel free to search it on Google if you want to. What I will say is that Hayd is straight out of central casting.

She's got something white (paint?) on her face, red and black hair, lipstick and facial piercings. This is what I imagine an AI machine would spit out if I asked it to make me a picture of a goth girl.

This is simply content gold, and there's no other way to sum it up. And before anyone wants to crush this young woman, take a deep breath and reconsider. She must have insane confidence to rock this look in her *OFFICIAL* roster photo. Might be time to set up an exclusive interview. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.