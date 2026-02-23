The Boca Hooters Girls Bid Farewell After A Disgusting Eviction, The Libs Cry For Canada & Trump's Prank Call

I tell you what … as far as non-NFL Sundays go, I think yesterday goes straight to the top of whatever weird list that would be.

USA-Canada with my morning coffee. I had BBQ for lunch. I watched spring training baseball on my back deck in the afternoon, followed by the NASCAR race in Atlanta. We had a perfectly-timed cold front blow through late in the day that cooled it off just enough to scare the bugs away last night so we could keep the windows open.

I mean, it's gonna be hard to top that one for the next six or so months. Possible, but, frankly, not probable. Maybe the first Sunday of March Madness? Masters Sunday? Maybe Memorial Day weekend? Otherwise? No shot.

She's the early leader in the clubhouse for 2026, and I think she's gonna to be there for a while.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we bid farewell to the Boca Raton Hooters girls in the most Un-American scene you'll ever see. Yesterday was pure patriotism … until I saw this unfold late last night. Sad.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Gavin Newsom with an all-timer, Jimmy's Seafood telling the SCUMS at the Huff Post to kick rocks, and Angel Reese is BACK, baby!

Whew. What a slate. We're rolling today. Let's get to it.

Grab you a Tootsie Roll for National Tootsie Roll Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Check out the bookmarks on Reigle's viral thirst trap

Tootsie Rolls are pretty blah in the pantheon of candies, but I will say this as my hot take to start the week … the flavored Tootsie Rolls are miles better than the classic chocolate ones. You don't see them often, usually just around Halloween, but they are infinitely better.

I don't really have much to add on the topic other than that. Do with that info what you wish.

OK, let's get this class started …

… by watching Nightcaps substitute Matt Reigle go internet-viral yesterday for all the right reasons!

What a weekend of #content!

Well done here by Reigle. This is the good stuff. And I know some will say this is staged, but if you know Matt … it ain't staged. This dude BLEEDS hockey. Loves it. You wanna know how much of a sicko Matt is?

His two favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. What a lunatic.

And check out the bookmarks! Nearly 900! Do you know how impressive that is? When a hot girl's thirst trap gets that many bookmarks, it's safe to assume it's just a bunch of horny guys scrolling Twitter. I don't know if that's the case here – it could be! – but regardless, I'm proud of Matt for pumping out this sort of #content. He was all of us yesterday.

What a moment. What a game. What a country we live in. Imagine living anywhere else? My God. How MISERABLE must that be.

Let's get to the best #content from a LOADED weekend:

Hooters' last hurrah, Jimmy's, Jeff & Gavin!

What a weekend. I said it earlier … for a random Sunday in February, it was an all-timer. The final few days of February are upon us, boys and girls. Let's finish strong.

Couple thoughts …

1. Good to see Kansas junior Madi Hays make her Nightcaps debut. We love the Jayhawks around here!

2. That upcoming sports calendar is amazing. If yesterday didn't get the blood flowing for the World Baseball Classic, I don't know what to tell you. I've already got $100 on the USA. Sorry in advance, fellas.

3. Poor SVP. That's such a bad look. Not his fault. That one goes on the producers behind the camera. Mortifying.

4. WILD bet slip. Why can't I ever hit one of those?

5. I have watched that C-SPAN clip 400 times today. I can't get enough of it. Give John Barron the Emmy TONIGHT!

Speaking of … let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a Monday night with some spring training baseball!

What a start to spring training season! An underrated part of the year, IMO. Nobody gives it the respect it deserves, but this is the sort of #content it's capable of.

Jeff Kent calling A-Rod a fat son-of-a-bitch on a Sunday in February with 74-year-old Jon Miller sitting there stunned? That's what it's all about, folks.

PS: Jeff Kent was the BEST back in the day. Great player. Gritty. Tough. Always got the job done. He was also on that Giants team in 2002 that gave us this all-time moment:

GREAT World Series, by the way. Doesn't get talked about a ton, but it was a good one. Those were the good old days.

Next? How about the LIBS on social media yesterday just whining about America? And they wonder why they got steamrolled in 2024. Could you imagine watching the USA finally have a chance to win a gold medal, and THIS is the story you pump out?

Incredible. The Huff Post is just so insufferable. So is Jemele Hill. So is Bluesky. These people just live the most miserable lives. It's so sad.

Just insane behavior from an insane party. State of the Union should be fun tomorrow! Please – PLEASE – let the Dems not stand when Trump introduces the men's hockey team. I DARE them.

Lord knows Gavin wouldn't!

Hilarious. We live in such special times. I say it all the time – we will NEVER get #content like this again. Soak it in, folks.

What a moron.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Last one of the month. Let's finish strong – unlike the famous Boca Raton branch of Hooters.

Sad to see these girls go. Thanks for the memories.

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Are you smarter than Gavin? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.