Legendary Football Show Returning To TV: DETAILS

"Blue Mountain State" reportedly is returning to TV, and that's a huge win for the boys.

The legendary comedy TV series focused on a college football team that was infected with pure debauchery and chaos.

My college roommates and I used to binge it all the time back in the day. It was dude comedy at its finest, and a perfect example of the kind of comedy that is virtually never made anymore.

Well, it appears we have more Thad Castle on the way.

"Blue Mountain State" return in the works.

There was chatter more than a year ago that the series with Alan Ritchson might return, and it now appears it's a done deal.

Amazon has "fast-tracked development" on a return after an original three seasons and a movie, according to Deadline. An official greenlight decision is expected in the coming month or two, according to the same report. Original cast members Darin Brooks and Chris Romano are expected to return.

Ritchson, the star of the original series, also indicated it's happening with comments over the weekend while at the Daytona 500.

"We’re actually setting it up with Amazon. We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now," the actor said during a press conference.

As I often say, we need as much great comedy as we can get, and while "BMS" isn't going to win any awards, it is a ton of fun.

It's about dudes playing football together, chasing women, drinking way too much and engaging in all kinds of……immoral activity.

The original series was also raunchy as all hell. Don't watch the series with your girlfriend or wife if she's easily offended. Do watch it with anyone with a serious sense of humor.

Overall, this is great news, and I'll definitely be watching whenever the reboot is released. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.