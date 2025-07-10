'Blue Bloods' Spinoff Reveals New Details, Characters As 'Boston Blue' Takes Shape

"Blue Bloods" fans are learning more about the first spinoff series of the former CBS hit show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Boston Blue," which was already announced to focus on Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan character, will be joined by his TV son, Sean Reagan. Actor Mika Amonsen will make his debut in the Reagan household as a Boston police officer, replacing Andrew Terraciano, who played Wahlberg's son for fourteen seasons.

Per CBS, in the upcoming series, Sean Reagan relocated to Boston "to start a new chapter as a Boston PD patrolman. Sean committed himself to pursuing his family's legacy but wanted to do so on his own terms, which meant joining a department outside of his hometown," which I'm sure means ALL sorts of beautiful drama's about to take place.

CAST AND FANS DIDN'T WANT BLUE BLOODS TO END

It's been seven months since Blue Bloods aired its final episode in December, and if you're like me, you're still not over it. As I wrote at the time, it was absolutely absurd that CBS would get rid of the brilliantly scripted, long-running police drama that ran for 14 seasons. Even at a terrible time slot of 10pm ET on Friday nights, millions of people continued to tune in to see Wahlberg as well as his Police Commissioner Father Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, and the rest of the Reagan family.

"Imagine if you told CBS when we started in 2010, ‘Here’s a show you can program on your worst time slot. You don’t have to promote it, and it’ll win the night for 15 years," a less-than-happy Selleck told Variety before questioning why the show never made the move to streaming.

Officially, "Blue Bloods" was canceled due to the show's rising production costs, and the belief that the show had "run its course," but fans suspect that it was something more than that. During the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and other real-life civil unrest, the show continued to be supportive of police officers and what their daily lives entail - a big "no-no" for those on the Left that were encouraging more division. The show was also very forward with the importance of family values, which, of course, you can't have in this day and age!

Upon the show's cancellation, CBS was ripped all across social media by thousands of the show's fans, with the #BlueBloods hashtag trending weekly throughout the show's final season.

The good news is that fans will be able to still get at least some of their Reagan fix in "Boston Blue," which is scheduled to run in the 2025-2026 TV season.

The bad news is that there's absolutely no way it's going to be as good as the original, which should never have been taken off the air in the first place.

