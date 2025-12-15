Man Slaps Black Bear In Wildly Stupid Moment, Gets Instant Karma: WATCH

Slapping a black bear is a great way to end up seriously injured.

A man nearly met his maker after making a wildly stupid decision with a huge bear.

There are plenty of videos on the internet of people behaving like complete and total idiots with wild animals.

It's actually shocking to me that more people aren't killed or seriously hurt. Just check out what happens regularly in Yellowstone National Park if you want proof of that fact.

Now, there's another moron we can add to the list.

Man slaps black bear in wild video.

Whiskey Riff reported that a man recently decided to slap a bear while walking through a Christmas celebration in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

A man thought it was a good idea to slap a massive black bear on the butt……and then hope for the best, I guess.

The bear wasn't entertained or pleased. It immediately turned around and nearly handed out some swift karma.

You can watch the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I shouldn't be surprised given how regularly these nature videos go viral, but part of me is always stunned when there's new footage.

Now, it is possible the man had solid intentions. As one commenter noted, the slap did distract the bear long enough so that it didn't come face-to-face with a family with kids. Still.

How the hell is any human on the planet this dumb — or brave — and still alive? That's not a little kid. That appears to be a full-grown adult man.

I don't care how tough or strong you think you might be. Nobody is squaring up with a pissed off bear and coming out the winner. Black bears are relatively lowkey compared to other bears, but that doesn't mean they won't mess you up without hesitation if they feel pushed.

What do you think of the crazy moment caught on camera? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.