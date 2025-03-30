Black Bear Helps Itself To A Soak In The Jacuzzi At Smoky Mountain Vacation Cabin: WATCH

If you spend enough time in the Smokies, you're going to see some bears.

Biologists estimate that around 1,900 black bears live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park — which works out to roughly two bears per square mile. While black bears generally try to avoid humans, they are often spotted near campgrounds, garbage cans or other food sources.

Or — in some cases — hot tubs.

A vacationer named Mason Trebony got quite the surprise when a black bear wandered onto the deck of his Smoky Mountain cabin rental and helped himself to a dip in the jacuzzi. And, fortunately, he got it on video.

The bear had clearly done this sort of thing before, as it knew exactly how to pop off the hot tub cover to let itself inside.

"This bear walked over my coffee. It’s about to jump down… oh my gosh. It just knocked my jacuzzi top over, and now it just got in my jacuzzi," Trebony said in the video. "Yes, it’s getting warm. It’s just having a blast. It is in the jacuzzi. I’m glad I wasn’t in the jacuzzi. There’s a black bear in the jacuzzi getting warm. Unbelievable."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This isn't the first bear-in-a-hot-tub video I've ever seen, but it might be my favorite. The majestic view, the absolute no-f*cks-given attitude of the bear, the commentary in the background… just perfect.

A self-care king!

The best part of this video is when a woman off camera asks, "Did you speak to it?"

"No I didn’t speak to it," Trebony responds. "It’s a black bear."

Since these animals don't have sweat glands, bears regulate their internal body temperature through their paws. So it's not unusual for them to climb into a swimming pool to cool off or a hot tub to warm up.

It is hilarious, though — assuming you're watching from the safety of inside the cabin.

Love all things wildlife and outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!