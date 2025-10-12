Black Bear Helps Himself To Refrigerator, Politely Lets Himself Out Through Garage: WATCH

Black bears helping themselves to trash cans, cars, hot tubs and even homes isn’t all that rare if you live in bear country. But usually, they wait until the humans aren’t home to go on a snack raid.

That wasn’t the case for one family in Colorado, who recently found themselves face to face with a black bear that had wandered into the house while they were inside. And by the way the bear was acting, you'd think they invited him.

In a now-viral TikTok video with more than 7 million views, the bear casually wanders through the living room and stands upright to browse the fridge. At one point, someone off camera yells, "Get the f*ck out!"

In the bear’s defense… he was trying.

First, the bear tried the back door, but it appeared to be locked. Next, he hopped up on the kitchen sink and looked out the window, apparently trying to assess an escape route. When that didn’t work, he turned and casually strolled to the garage door, stood up, reached for the handle like he'd been there before — and walked right out.

Folks in the comments were floored, but they all sided with the bear:

Not sure why y'all trippin. That's the most polite bear. Prolly looking for some porridge.

The bear literally tried THREE different exits - what more did you want from him?!

Obviously a terrifying situation, but bro kind of chill tbh.

Give him a minute, damn, he's trying to find a way out!

God forbid a gentleman wants a midnight snack.

It opening the door is diabolical.

Honestly, if a bear is going to break into your house, this is the one you want. No damage, no drama. Just an unproblematic visitor grabbing some snacks and seeing himself out.

Still, it’s a good reminder that if you’re staying in bear country, lock the doors, secure the food and trash, and don’t ever underestimate the lengths a black bear will go to secure some snacks.

Especially one that knows how to work a doorknob.

