Bizarre Post From The Tampa Airport Has People Scratching Their Heads

The fun thing about this job is that every day I come to work — by which I mean, I walk into my office and log on to the computer — I never know what kind of stuff we'll be talking about.

Like, today. I thought probably some college hoops, good chance we'd talk some baseball, and maybe a little hockey.

What I didn't expect was for a major American airport to have a public breakout, but the Tampa International Airport decided to do exactly that.

Not quite like the one in Dallas earlier this week, this one was instead on social media.

Now, I've never flown in or out of Tampa. It could be great. It's probably less chaotic than trying to navigate my home airport, Orlando International — good god, does that place get nuts — so I can already get behind it.

But apparently people weren't happy with how many cities you could fly to out of Tampa.

Okay. There's a finite number of destinations they can handle but okay, I'm sure they'll just take that criticism in stride and not just lash out at everyone by saying they're canceling all flights forever.

Ohh… they did that.

"We've heard enough. We've had enough,' the post reads. 'You're not a real airport - you don't have flights to my hometown of 13 people!' Well, guess what? We're not an airport at all."

"Effective immediately, we're no longer Tampa International Airport. Instead, we're giving you exactly what you deserve. We're now just a home for a giant 2-year-old flamingo."

That's a nod to a giant flamingo station in the airport.

"While this may seem sudden, our decision is final," the post continued. "We cannot stand by and be called ‘not a real airport’ when we offer flights to 100 destinations around the world. So, we're canceling all of them. Forever.'

Dude, somebody get that airport a Snickers. Someone is hangry.

Now, I did get a chuckle out of the part about not having flights to people's hometowns of 13 people, but what a wild post to drop seemingly out of nowhere.

I had to check my Farside desk calendar to confirm that today wasn't April 1.

Well, it looks like this is just a trend that's going around, because here's a post from movie theater concession stand staple Sour Patch Kids.

Alright, so this is just some trend.

Which begs the question: Do we need airports and candy jumping on every viral trend?

Call me old school, but I'm going to go ahead and say no.