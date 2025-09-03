Idiot Tourists Risk Their Lives With A Massive Bison, Are Lucky To Be Alive: WATCH

Getting close to a bison is a great way to get seriously hurt.

Some people must really hate being alive and having all their limbs.

There's a shocking trend that exists of people deciding to travel to national parks or just out into the wild and testing fate with their proximity to animals.

It happens time and time again. Sometimes, things can go really badly for those involved. Yet, it just doesn't stop.

Enter a truly mind-boggling video.

Tourists with a kid pose with bison.

The popular Instagram account @touronsofnationalparks shared a video that will put your jaw on the floor with shock.

A family of tourists decided to pose right next to an adult male bison……and did so with a little kid standing right next to the animal.

Fortunately, nothing bad happened, which is nothing short of a miracle. You can check out the shocking footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It should go without saying, but you should never get that close to a wild animal. That creature is pure muscle and when it gets angry, its only goal is total destruction.

The comments on the video are every bit as entertaining as you'd expect:

smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ might as well let the little guy play in a truckstop parking lot.

Do these people get huge fines? They should. Think of all the $ parks could make!

"Houston, we are ready to go for launch." 🦬🚀-------->

For an adult to be that close… fine. That’s Darwinism. To allow your toddler to be that close… that should be a crime.

Madness. I literally waited an hour for a bison to get off the road before bush wacking me and a fully loaded bike around it before I lost daylight to get to my campsite. Like a completely sane person would do.

I'm always on the Bison's 🦬 side.

Do they think the Bison is a Disney character costume? It’s not Disneyland. Like, what is happening right now?

It amazes me how so many people have lost their instincts for survival.

Truly incredible that people don't understand the reality of nature. No, they're not your family pet. They're dangerous animals that could pulverize a human in a fraction of a second.

Seriously, how dumb do you need to be in order to not understand the basic facts of the situation?

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.