Bison Captured On Video Running Through Snow, Footage Is Majestic: WATCH

An incredible video of a pair of bison is going viral.

As OutKick readers know, nature and the animal thunderdome are something that moves the needle online in a big way.

Video of bison goes viral.

The Instagram page @goodbullguided shared a majestic video of two bison running through the snow with the sun setting or rising in the background behind the mountains.

The video is getting serious attention online, and it won't be hard to understand why once you see it. The footage is a reminder of nature's incredible beauty.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I love hunting content and seeing photos/videos of big bucks getting smoked, it's also cool to see videos of animals enjoying their natural habitat.

While the exact location of this video is unknown, it's almost certainly somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, judging from the landscape.

For those of you who might not know, that region of the country has a lot of bison. Seeing them out in the wild is incredibly cool, but just make sure you're not one of the many idiots who try to get close. Bison are huge and can get wildly aggressive if they feel threatened.

Enjoy them from a safe distance. Otherwise, you might end up on OutKick for all the wrong reasons. Nobody wants to be that person!

Definitely visit Yellowstone National Park or any other location where you might see these beautiful creatures. I can promise you won't regret it.

