Man Smacks Wild Hog On The Butt, Immediately Regrets It: WATCH

Do we think smacking a wild hog on the butt is a good idea?

Let's find out.

As OutKick readers are aware, the animal thunderdome can be a house of nightmares if you stumble upon the wrong animal.

In terms of wild animals you definitely do not want to mess with, wild hogs are near the top of the list.

Man smacks wild hog on the butt, and it doesn't go well.

The Instagram page @hunting_the_life posted a video of a guy freeing a wild hog from a trap - something to be applauded, I suppose - but it didn't end with a happy ending.

The man slapped the hog on the butt in order to get it moving, and the wild animal didn't like that at all. It decided to turn the tables and go after the guy.

Check out the wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The reality here is that the guy seemed to be doing the right thing. Most people just shoot wild hogs and boars because they're an absolute menace.

This man freed it and then attempted to send it on its way. The hog wasn't interested in that. It wanted revenge, and nearly got it.

That dude was running away like his safety depended on it….because it most certainly did.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with the animal thunderdome. You never know when it might go sideways. Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

