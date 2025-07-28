Massive Bison Filmed Fighting, And The Footage Is Incredible: WATCH

A pair of bison decided to smash heads, and it was all caught on video.

Bison are massive creatures. A full-grown adult male bison can weigh more than 2,000 pounds, and they're damn near pure muscle.

That's why it's always mind-boggling to me when tourists decide to get way too close and test fate. They're not animals you want problems with, and a video going viral is proof of that fact.

Massive bison battle it out.

The Colorado-based tour guide company Good Bull Guided Tours posted a video a couple of days ago of two bison smashing horns during the rut.

The sound of the impacts is nothing short of incredible. The footage is a neat reminder of the power and strength these animals possess.

You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The video reminds me of when whitetail bucks with lock antlers in the wild. The difference is bison are way bigger and more powerful than whitetails. Deer are also scared of their own shadows and will run away at the first sign of a human.

Bison will hold their ground or go on offense.

Imagine being a human and taking a hit from one of these animals. It won't just send you airborne. It could send you to the hospital with injuries.

At the same time, this video is also a great example of the beauty of nature at its core. It's really cool someone was able to film two bison in the rut fighting for power and position.

What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.