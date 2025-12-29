Huge Bison Fight In Middle Of Snowy Road In Epic Video: WATCH

An awesome video shows a pair of bison smacking horns in the middle of traffic.

In terms of massive animals that you can find in the wild, there are very few more impressive and menacing than the American bison.

An adult male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, and they are incredibly dangerous when they get aggressive.

Just ask all the idiots in Yellowstone National Park what happens when a bison decides to flip the switch. It rarely ends well.

Bison fight in wild viral video.

The popular Instagram page @goodbullguided recently shared some really cool footage on Instagram of a pair of bison mixing it up.

The two male bison weren't out in a field fighting. They were smack-dab in the middle of traffic on a snowy road, and the vehicles were stopped just taking it all in.

Give the video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People in the comments shared the exact kinds of reactions that you'd expect:

Pure awe.

One wrote, "Can you even imagine seeing this happen right in front of you? Bless these beautiful beasts. 🙌🏼."

Another noted, "Really in the middle of the road!😮😂."

It's always fun to see nature videos that remind us the animal thunderdome is a wild place. Driving down the road and stumbling into this situation would absolutely make your day. It's a reminder of the beauty and insanity of wild animals. What do you think of the footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to send along any cool nature stories you have.