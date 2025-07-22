Billy Joel Says The Hell With What 'Woke' People Think

The Piano Man is done caring about what "woke" people think.

Legendary musician Billy Joel said as much during a recent interview with Bill Maher on the comedian's Club Random podcast. Maher asked the 76-year-old music icon about criticism he's received over the years from liberals for some of his song lyrics.

"At this point… I’m inured to it," Joel dismissively told Maher.

BILLY JOEL DOESN'T CARE WHAT THE WOKES THINK

Joel has been attacked from time to time for his songs "Angry Young Man" and "Goodnight Saigon." Maher specifically brought up the latter during the interview, noting that Joel has been criticized for not taking a stand on the Vietnam War.

"And who was wrong? And who was right? It didn't matter in the thick of the fight," Maher said, citing the 1982 song lyrics. "Do you still feel that way?"

"Yes," Joel replied.

"And you don’t care what they say about you, the woke?" Maher asked.

"At this point, no," Joel replied before adding that it doesn't phase him anymore. "It just always surprises me how people, they express this hatred. It’s like, you hate a musician because he wrote something?"

What's even more ironic is that Joel has historically supported Democratic candidates, including endorsing both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden (as recently as 2020) in the past. Yet, it's the "all-or-nothing" mentality that Joel and Maher agree has hurt the Democrats.

It appears that Joel may have had enough of being criticized for saying something that "the woke" don't agree with or not being vocal enough about an issue. Either way, the result has been the same. Joel says the hell with it.

The beauty of music and comedy is that they're supposed to make us feel something - whether we agree with it or not.

One thing I can say is, if you are upset by Billy Joel of all people, you are missing out on one heck of a concert and party. His show goes off, and the crowd has a damn good time, even if it does stink of women dousing themselves with 80's hair spray.

