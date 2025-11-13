Billy Bob Thornton Slams Nasty Arrogant Celebrities With Simple Comment: WATCH

Billy Bob Thornton has zero tolerance for celebrities who treat their fans like garbage.

Thornton has had an incredibly successful and storied career on the big screen and on TV. He's one of the most accomplished men in Hollywood.

He has two Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards and a staggering three Academy Awards. That's a hall of fame career.

Billy Bob Thornton crushes rude celebrities.

Thornton's latest smashing success is "Landman," and while doing some press for the show, he took a clear shot at rude celebrities.

"When they say, ‘Why do you take pictures of everybody and stand there and talk to a woman whose son’s in dental school for a half an hour?’ Here’s the reason. Because they put my kids through school. And so you owe it to them, you really do," Thornton explained during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

He continued, "Anybody who doesn’t come out of their trailer, you know, because they’re upset about, you know, ‘I don’t want to say that line’ or whatever it is, or if they ignore the fans and walk past them like they mean nothing. I think that’s a bad thing for our business, and so I make sure that I do that. I’m not bragging on myself. I’m just saying I think I owe that."

You can watch Thornton's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This definitely isn't the only time Thornton has made comments like this. He went on Joe Rogan and eviscerated celebrities who get political.

He said the following during the interview:

"First of all, unless you have really studied stuff and really know about a subject fully, who the hell would want to listen to an actor or a musician talk about politics? It’s like, ‘Are we supposed to follow this?' If we are, what if they lead you down the wrong road?' And you know, politically, I call myself a radical moderate. I’m very strong in my opinions, but my opinions don’t belong to any political party. I just look at what makes sense, and I think we need a common sense party in this country. That’s actually what I think we need. Just figure it out. It's pretty easy to figure out what this is all about."

It's incredibly refreshing to see someone with a major public profile who seems to have a lot of common sense. Not just common sense, but is also comes off as a regular dude.

After all, the only reason celebrities can make the money they do is because consumers have to buy the product.

They're nothing without people buying tickets or paying to stream shows. It's shockingly simple, and a simple act of kindness to them will make their entire week.

Personally, I see zero appeal in asking famous people for autographs or photos. I just don't find them interesting, but that's just me. I understand most people aren't like that.

Props to Thornton for proving he's one of the good ones in Hollywood. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.