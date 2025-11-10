Billy Bob Thornton Brutally Smacks Down Nasty Woke Celebrities Getting Political: WATCH

Billy Bob Thornton isn't a fan of celebrities spouting off about politics.

There seems to be a bit of a cancerous vibe in Hollywood when it comes to celebrities thinking they hold profound thoughts.

We all know that's simply not reality.

Consumers are paying to see them perform. I don't need to hear their thoughts about the war in Ukraine, immigration or anything else. I'll read a book if I want to brush up on those topics.

Billy Bob Thornton slams celebrities getting political.

Well, it turns out that the "Landman" superstar feels the same way, and discussed the topic during an interview with Joe Rogan ahead of Season 2 coming out.

"First of all, unless you have really studied stuff and really know about a subject fully, who the hell would want to listen to an actor or a musician talk about politics? It’s like, ‘Are we supposed to follow this?' If we are, what if they lead you down the wrong road?' And you know, politically, I call myself a radical moderate. I’m very strong in my opinions, but my opinions don’t belong to any political party. I just look at what makes sense, and I think we need a common sense party in this country. That’s actually what I think we need. Just figure it out. It's pretty easy to figure out what this is all about."

You can watch Billy Bob Thornton break it down starting around the one-hour mark in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Props to Thornton for speaking the truth and stating obvious facts. It's too bad more people don't share his viewpoint or take his advice.

Here's the simple truth of the matter. People have become way too bold in believing they are experts in everything. It's beyond cringe.

We have people talking about the Middle East who likely don't know the political dynamics and differences between north and south Lebanon or couldn't even find Gaza on a map.

Yet, because they get paid to talk or sing for a living, they've convinced themselves the world is desperate to hear their opinions.

Hard pass.

Get back in front of the camera, read the script and that's everything I need from actors. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Thornton sounds like he might actually be similar to his "Landman" character Tommy Norris when it comes to common sense. You love to see it, and make sure to check out the return of the hit Taylor Sheridan show on November 16th. Also, make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.