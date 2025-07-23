Billy Bob Thornton Spotted Filming Hit Taylor Sheridan Series, Release Timeline Gets Clearer: WATCH

"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's most successful creations.

Cameras are rolling on "Landman" season two as production continues.

The hit TV series created by Taylor Sheridan shines a light on the oil business in Texas, and it stars Billy Bob Thornton as fixer Tommy Norris.

Season one was a masterpiece of pure entertainment. Thornton also gave one of the best performances of his career. I can't imagine anyone else playing the role of Norris after seeing him in the role.

Fans are eager for season two, and while there's no official release date, a new video might help provide some clues.

How did season one of "Landman" end? What happened? Check out reactions from viewers. (Credit: Paramount+)

Season one of "Landman" with Billy Bob Thornton was a hit. (Credit: Paramount+)

Billy Bob Thornton spotted filming new season of "Landman."

TikTok user @madisonsieli shared a video this week of Thornton in Dallas in his white cowboy hat filming a scene on a sidewalk. The setting appears to be a business area of the city.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's currently late July. Production on "Landman" season two started all the way back in early April. That means we're just under four months of cameras rolling.

Post-production on a show like "Landman" isn't a very lengthy process because it has next to zero special effects.

My educated guess is that the majority of filming is almost certainly already done after four months.

That means it's *POSSIBLE* season two could premiere in late 2025. Think November or December for a possible release timeline.

It's also still possible season two won't arrive until 2026, but that seems a bit unrealistic at this point with the information we have on the production timeline.

I would say it's more likely than not we'll get new "Landman" episodes this year.

"Landman" (Credit: Paramount+)

When will "Landman" season two premiere on Paramount+? (Credit: Paramount+)

Make sure to keep following along at OutKick for any updates that we might have, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

