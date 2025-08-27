Jordan Poyer rejoins the Bills, with wife Rachel Bush leading the charge for one last ride.

It's been a busy couple of days around the NFL as teams cut their rosters down to 53 players and make moves to finalize them before the start of the regular season next week. One player on the move was Jordan Poyer.

After a season with the Dolphins, close to his off-season home in Miami, the 34-year-old former All-Pro safety rejoined the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. He's back with the team he spent seven seasons with prior to last season.

Bills Mafia is happy to have him back in Buffalo as they try to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. And they're also happy that his wife, Rachel Bush, known to some as Buffalo's sexiest snow shoveler, is back too.

Bush reacted to the news of Poyer signing with the Bills by writing on Twitter, "I’m so excited home again home again!!!! One last ride!! Let’s go Buffalo!!"

That's all that Bills Mafia needed to hear. They're onboard with the last ride and having a couple of veterans rejoin the team that is as good of a team as they've had in Buffalo.

Josh Allen is coming off an MVP season that ended in the AFC Championship game with a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's motivated, the team is motivated.

If the Buffalo Bills are going to make a run at a Super Bowl, it feels right that they would do so with Poyer and Bush back on the team.

As much as it seemed like a good fit in Miami, it just didn’t work out. Rachel Bush in a bikini in the snow is a display of grit and toughness they can't relate to down in Florida.

Bills fans, on the other hand, get it. They'll take that late in the season as motivation to keep pushing and stay focused. Like I said, valuable veteran leadership.

Neither Jordan Poyer nor Rachel Bush are going to carry the Bills to the Super Bowl. But they will play supporting roles in those efforts and don't be surprised if they're at Levi's Stadium in February playing for a ring.