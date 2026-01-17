Billionaire Changes The Name Of His Yacht For Bizarre, But Understandable Reason

Yeah, I think most of us would change that...

If you've got the kind of money to throw around that lets you afford a superyacht, naming it is not a task you want to take lightly. And maybe that's why billionaire Larry Ellison decided he needed to give his yacht a new moniker after realizing what it said when spelled backwards.

The Oracle co-founder is one of the richest people on the planet, and when you can claim a net worth north of $100 billion, you start looking around for a nice big yacht to cruise around in.

Or in his case, several yachts.

According to Vulture, Ellison has had a bunch over the years, including a 191-foot ship (which is one of the smaller ones he's owned) that he named Izanami.

That's the name of a Shinto deity who is regarded as the mother goddess, co-creator of Japan, and goddess of creation and death.

Pretty sweet name, huh?

Well, until someone pointed out what it says when spelled backwards.

Yeah, Izanami backward is "imanazi," or, if you throw in some spaces, "I'm a Nazi."

So, Izanami was renamed Ronin.

All it took was one look at its hull in a mirror, Danny Torrance "redrum" style, to say, "See ya, Izanami!"

Someone did, and I get why you'd change it the second you learned this, especially if you're a billionaire.

Once you're that loaded, a good portion of the world thinks you're part of the Illuminati, another portion thinks you're a reptilian monster from another dimension in a skin-suit, and another portion just thinks you're a douche because you have good ideas and money and they don't.

That's a lot of haters. So, I get why you'd want to take, "Hey, his ship says, ‘I’m a Nazi' when you read it backwards… and also put in spaces," completely off the table.

We all know people would go there, too, thinking Ellison played the long game by picking a very specific Shinto deity's name to sneakily put in a backwards message. I mean, it was only about a month ago that we had people losing their minds because they thought a shade of white being named color of the year (which is a stupid idea in the first place; can't believe chartreuse got snubbed again) was some sort of racial dog whistle.

People are nuts, and as much as I like it when people tell them to pound sand, I get just not wanting to deal.

So, if you find yourself having to name your superyacht in the near future, be sure to look at it from all angles.

Even backwards.