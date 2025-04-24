Bill Maher Rips Larry David's Op-Ed About His Trip To The White House

Bill Maher was not happy with Larry David's attempt at dunking on him and his trip to the White House.

A few weeks after Maher had dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump, the brains behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm waited several weeks to rip the comedian with one of the laziest attempts at satire you'll ever read.

And, as Maher pointed out in his response to it, the piece was an insult, but not to him like David intended.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Maher — who was not referred to by name in the piece — said he and David are friends, but that he still wasn't a fan of the essay, and noted the fundamental flaw in David's approach.

"I mean, this wasn’t my favorite moment of our friendship, but, you know, look, I don’t want to get too much into that, but I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you’ve lost the argument," Maher told Morgan, per Mediaite.

"I must say, you know, come on, man, Hitler? Nazis?" Maher said. "Nobody has been harder about and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that. And the fact [that] I reported honestly is not a sin either. To use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it’s kind of insulting to six million dead Jews. You know, like, that should kind of be in its own place in history."

Maher hit the nail on the head. By comparing the guy whose tweets and policies you don't like to one of history's most notorious monsters, you're minimizing the atrocities that Hitler and the Nazis — the real ones — committed.

He is, as Maher put it, the GOAT of evil.

"And you know, I know people can say, well, we’re just comparing it in this way," Maher said. "Well, it’s an argument you kind of lost just to start it. It’s just, look, maybe it’s not completely logically fair, but Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil. And we’re just going to have to, I think, leave it like that. So, you know, did I think that was appropriate? No, but people have the right to this."

Yeah, right again. Larry David has every right to write something (although, it's weird to write a thinly-veiled satirical piece about someone who is a friend of yours), and if that helps him sleep at night knowing he virtue-signaled his ass off, so be it.

I just wish he had tried harder to make it funny.