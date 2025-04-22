Larry David Throws Shade At Bill Maher's Trump Dinner With An Essay Lazier Than Anything You Wrote In School

You may recall that a couple of weeks ago, liberal comedian Bill Maher accepted an invite to the White House to have dinner with President Donald Trump — a guy he disagrees with on most issues — and while the most deranged TDS victims were big mad at Maher, I think most people saw it as a good thing for the future of political discourse that two people, politically opposed, could have a civil discussion with each other.

Larry David is not one of those people.

He was so mad about Maher's trip to the White House that he decided it was time to do some writing. He released one of his first pieces of work since Curb Your Enthusiasm drew to a close last year.

And, honestly, he was probably better off sitting this one out because the results were embarrassing.

David's satirical essay, "My Dinner With Adolf," appeared in The New York Times this weekend. As soon as I saw the title, my eyes rolled so hard I almost gave myself a headache. While it doesn't mention Maher by name, it's pretty clear that he inspired the essay.

Left-wing satire has gotten so painfully lazy. I always think of Adam McKay's movie Don't Look Up as a prime example of this phenomenon. I wish I were half as smart as that movie thinks it is. It was just the laziest analogy of the public response to COVID ever. It's about people ignoring scientists' warnings about an incoming meteor, just like people ignored warnings for COVID, maaaaaan…

Except, well. That movie aged like a fresh fish that someone left out in the sun.

But I was willing to give Larry David the benefit of the doubt because he's a bona fide comedic genius. If you create Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, you get the benefit of the doubt in my book.

I thought we were going to get some new, creative angle on this, that I was eager to read even if I didn't agree with it.

Nope.

Instead, David gave us something that reads like it was written by an 18-year-old who thought he was being edgy, and completed in about 20 minutes without bothering to make a second pass to throw in a few jokes.

Oooooh. Trump is Hitler.

Oooooh. The members of Trump's inner circle are Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Göring, and propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. If you've watched even one World War II documentary on the History Channel, you know that a comparison like that downplays the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime.

Okay, even if you don't agree with the Trump Administration and those in its inner circle — which is a legitimate stance, even if it seems hard to find anyone who can articulate why they feel that way — comparing them to the architects of the Holocaust, makes you seem like you've become totally detached from reality.

Which is a shame, because no one is better at picking apart reality than Larry David.

But, like so many, the Trump administration has shattered David's brilliant comedic brain to bits. I mean, Larry is famously Jewish. He's comparing Trump to Hitler when the president is actively fighting to protect and save Israel.

Meanwhile, while actual war crimes are being committed against the Jewish people, Larry would rather sit there and get mad that Bill Maher had a nice meal with Trump and left there saying, "Y'know, what? I had a pleasant time."

It's a real shame.

At least we have all of those episodes of Seinfeld and Curb before he started accusing Elon Musk of murdering kids and getting into public shouting matches with Alan Dershowitz.