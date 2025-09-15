Bill Maher Shares Sobering Message About Liberals After Charlie Kirk Murder: WATCH

Bill Maher wants to see liberals start opening their minds and talking to people they disagree with.

Bill Maher didn't mince words when talking about liberals refusing to engage with opponents.

The country continues to be stunned after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah last week.

A rifle round fired by an alleged lone gunman struck Kirk in the neck. The videos of Kirk dying are horrifying, and I absolutely won't be sharing the footage here.

Having said that, it's clear the shocking murder has forced people to have some tough conversations about our current culture in America.

That includes the host of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Bill Maher slams liberals for refusing to speak to opponents.

Maher is known for never being afraid to call out his own side, and that's exactly what he did while criticizing them for refusing to engage with political opponents.

Put simply, Maher believes the left is more responsible for shutting down speech.

Maher said the following, in part, in a podcast episode released Monday:

"As I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You're just why she lost...They're [liberals] the people who don't want to talk. It's my main issue with them. Charlie Kirk was a guy, he was always talking and I talked to him here. The right wingers, say what you want about them, but they talk to you. They're not into this leftist think. The left has much more of a, 'I don't talk to you. I don't want to deal with you. You're deplorable. I can't break bread with you.' That attitude and like all the right-wingers, they don't have that attitude."

You can watch his comments below starting around 6:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Maher isn't the only person in the comedy world to share some heartfelt comments about Kirk's passing. Tim Dillon did the same, and I'd encourage you to watch it.

The reality is that refusing to engage with the other side isn't going to get us anywhere. It leads people down a very dark path.

When people dehumanize people they disagree with, it melts the brain. They start seeing people as subhuman. That's the mentality and mindset that leads to a person climbing up on a roof with a rifle to murder someone they don't like.

We saw it with Trump in Butler, PA and we all saw what happened to Kirk last week. Is this the country we want to be living in? Is this the reality we want to cultivate for future generations?

Absolutely not, and if you do want this vitriol to continue, I suggest you take a hard look in the mirror to figure out what's wrong with your life.

Pray for the soul of our country because we desperately need it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.