Comedian Tim Dillon Gives Shockingly Nuanced, Heartfelt Take On Charlie Kirk

I'll admit, I didn't see Tim Dillon being the voice of reason in all this.

Of all the out-of-left-field people that could have given a heartfelt and nuanced take on the Charlie Kirk assassination and the circumstances surrounding it, I don't think comedian Tim Dillon was on my short list.

For anyone who is familiar with Dillon, the Los Angeles-based comedian isn't exactly the most warm and fuzzy kind of guy, especially when it comes to saying salacious things on the internet.

But in what looks like yet another example of a cultural paradigm shift, the normally provacative and nihilistic Dillon gave a shockingly tender summation of Kirk's death, as well as a plea for humanity from the sick individuals who celebrated the events in Utah.

It's kind of wild that the guy who makes a living off of saying outlandish things on the internet is one of the most level-headed when it comes to respecting the dead.

"I think you're at a very bad place, spiritually… if you're celebrating the murder of a person like that," Dillon explained.

By his own admission, Dillon isn't the type of guy to get easily offended or take the moral high ground, mostly through occupational obligation.

"I’m not a sanctimonious guy. I dressed up as a dead healthcare CEO on Netflix."

Dillon's comments are likely in response to large swathes of lefties online who were caught celebrating the assassination of Kirk on social media in the days following his death.

Admittedly, Dillon isn't someone who even agreed with Kirk on a ton of fundamental issues, being a gay comedian from the West Coast.

Regardless, Dillon was able to put those differences aside, like most humans should be able to do, and mourn the death of a devoted husband and father.

"I had disagreements with Charlie Kirk. Some substantive ones," Dillon said, "you do not have to agree with someone to not enjoy their murder."

While not everyone is buying Tim Dillon's newfound contrition, I think it's a breath of fresh air to see even the most hardened and calloused of internet comedians showing remorse for the loss of a human life, even one they may have vehemently disagreed with.

Maybe it's just a blip on the radar, and we will all go back to hating each other in a few weeks, but I'm hoping this is just a sign of things to come in the future.

Lord knows we could all use a little more humanity in a time like this.