Bill Maher Dismantles The Left With A Takedown So Scathing, He May Be A Republican Now

I know the Bill Maher beat belongs to David Hookstead, but he's asleep at the wheel this morning and there's nothing I love more than writing about the looney-tunes liberals of this country.

So, I'm stepping in to report on Billy M., because he took a machete to the left on his show last night, and sliced and diced them so violently, that I'm pretty sure he's a Republican as of this morning. That's how brutal this beating was.

For four straight minutes, he sat in his chair, and calmly dismantled his own party as the crowd applauded after each point. And remember, this was the guy who declared that Kamala Harris would win not three weeks ago!

It was beautiful. It was perfect. And, by the way, every single thing Bill said was and is true. So listen up, Big Ds! Bill has some things to say:

Bill Maher hits the nail on the head with Democrats

"You don't want to even deal with him? That's what I hate about the left. You're brats, and you're snobs, and people don't like that."

I mean, it's just so true. You think they'd – and by they, I mean the left – would've already realized this a while ago, but of course they hadn't. Because they cannot get past Donald J. Trump. Can't do it.

Frankly, that's why Kamala Harris ultimately lost the election – because instead of talking about actual things we cared about, she just talked about how awful Trump was.

That's what the left does. That's what they do. They hate Trump so much that they refuse to speak to anyone who supports him. And that's disgusting, especially when the majority of the country now does.

That's what a mandate is, boys and girls. It's us telling the president that we support him so much, that he can freely do what we elected him to do.

What he said he was going to do. It doesn't happen often, and that's why the left is broken right now. Because they've had TDS for so long, they didn't think it was possible that 65-70% of the country actually liked this guy.

And they wrote off anyone who did, and who does. And that's pathetic.

Welcome to the Big R club, Bill Maher! Project 25 orientation next week! (Just kidding)