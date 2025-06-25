Billy Idol Wants You All To Know He's Slept With 'Millions Of People'

Idol's third child was revealed after his daughter took an at-home DNA test

Rockstars are gonna rockstar.

In a new interview, iconic British rocker Billy Idol had quite the response when asked what it was like to find out he had another son that he previously wasn't aware of.

When asked if he was surprised when learning about Brant, who is the singer's third child, the Dancing with Myself singer said he wasn't really shocked, because he was having sex with a TON of people.

Alrighty then!

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

'WE HAD SEX WITH A MILLION PEOPLE WE DIDN'T KNOW!'

"Maybe a little bit, but the more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like [having a child he didn't know about]," Idol told iNews. His reasoning was quite simple, because "we were going around in the 80s, and 70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn’t know."

"… A lot of people in the rock world have got children beyond their usual relationships," Idol added.

I'd go one step further, Billy, and also include that with athletes as well! When you're in a different city every night and have thousands of eyeballs on you while you're on stage or on the field, things tend to happen… it's human nature!

Up until a few years ago, Idol believed he only had two children that were each born to one of his previous ex-girlfriends, Perri Lister and Linda Mathis. However, his daughter Bonnie, who Billy had with Mathis, found out that she had a half-brother after taking a 23andMe DNA test.

The result was the rockstar learning that he had fathered a previously unknown son named Brant with a woman during his 1985 "Rebel Yell" tour.

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND THE FAMOUS

"We’re quite good friends, and I love him. He’s a nice guy," Idol said about Brant, who works in construction.

After the 23andMe DNA tests, Brant said he approached his mom and asked her if there was a chance that his father, Mark, was perhaps not his real dad and got QUITE the answer.

"I was like, ‘Mom, is there a chance Mark might not be my biological father?’ And she’s like, ‘Well, it’s pretty crazy, but back in the day, we broke up, and I actually spent a weekend with Billy Idol,’" Brant said in the new "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" documentary.

Things seem to be going well for everyone now, as Idol even brought Brant to his 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony along with his two other children.

One has to wonder though - imagine if at-home DNA testing was around in Wilt Chamberlain's day after the NBA legend wrote in his autobiography that he believes he slept with 20,000 women.