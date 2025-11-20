Bigfoot Reported By Truck Driver In Texas Near Hotbed Of Sightings

A Texas trucker’s daylight encounter near the Sabine River has reignited talk of Bigfoot in the Lone Star State.

The Bigfoot sightings keep on rolling in. The latest took place on Tuesday morning this week at around 10am in Texas near what is described as a hotbed of Bigfoot sightings.

The wife of a belly dump semi-truck driver from Athens, Texas, relayed what her husband had witnessed that "clear sunny morning." He believes it was a Bigfoot.

"He looked over into a clearing near a wooded area and saw a dark hairy man or something about 200 feet from the road walking at a steady pace with arms swaying beside its body," she reported to the BFRO.

"The creature was about 6 foot or a little taller. My husband was going about 60 miles an hour but slow enough to get a really good glimpse of whatever it was."

He didn’t mention the sighting to anyone he works with because they don’t believe in Bigfoot sightings. The only person he told was his wife.

She added a few more details about the area where it occurred. She wrote, "The sighting is in Smith County, Texas. The clearing had about three foot of dead grass and tall dense woods a joined the clearing area."

Sabine River Hotspot: Region known for frequent Bigfoot activity.

Whatever the "dark hairy man" was walking in the clearing, it didn’t have any clothes on. It wasn’t carrying anything and there were no vehicles in the area. He can't believe what he saw according to his wife.

"He asked himself many times if he really saw what he saw but it was clear as day and he still can't believe it. After almost 50 years of over the road trucking this is the strangest thing he's ever seen," she added.

As with every report the BRFO receives, an investigator looked into it and categorized it as a Class B sighting given that the witness only got a brief look at 200 feet.

The investigator concluded, "It may have been a bigfoot, especially considering the location -- near the Sabine River -- one of the hotbeds of bigfoot sightings in Texas."

We have a sighting near one of the hotbeds for Bigfoot sightings in the state of Texas. What else could this clothesless hairy figure have been?

Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com. Bigfoot or not?