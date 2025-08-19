Bigfoot Remains To Be On Display At The New York State Fair, Doubters Call It A Hoax

Snake the Bigfoot Hunter claims he found the remains of the creature, but critics say hoax. The body will go on display at the NY State Fair.

It's put up or shut up time for the Bigfoot community, a community I admire from a distance, but haven’t officially joined.

Have I done some very small-scale "investigations" of my own? I have. They've all come up empty. That's not surprising. I'd say most of the documented sightings have no or what I consider to be poor evidence to go on.

There have been a lot of purported Bigfoot prints found in the wild. I've even seen some at a Bigfoot museum, but not even the slightest hint of one in the remote wilderness I've visited. That doesn’t mean they're not out there.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

If a "Bigfoot expert" by the name of Charles "Snake" Stuart is to be believed, they're out there. He claims to have evidence after finding the remains of the elusive giant animal in the Adirondack Mountains.

If you don’t believe him or the evidence he's produced on social media, the alleged Bigfoot remains will be making an appearance at The Great New York State Fair.

BFRO Leader Slams the Alleged Bigfoot Discovery as a Hoax and Scam

Dack, as Snake the Bigfoot Hunter has nicknamed the body, will be in the horticulture building at the New York State fair from August 20 to September 1, according to CBS Albany.

The Bigfoot, which was found on October 1, 2024, is described on Snake's website as standing approximately 8 feet tall. It has a heavily muscled build and thick brown hair covering its body.

Among the claims on the website is that there was "initial DNA testing done at Cornell University" and that this DNA testing showed "Neanderthal linkage."

Now, despite all the evidence produced by Snake, who has 12 years of tracking the very elusive Bigfoot and has developed a new approach to hunting Bigfoot called nesting, there are doubters out there.

Doubters include Matthew Moneymaker from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, or simply the BFRO as the cool kids refer to it. He's using the "H" and "S" combo to describe what Snake is going to exhibit at the state fair.

That's right, both the words hoax and scam were used to describe Snake's discovery. Moneymaker came out swinging. He then said this hoax could take a turn into fraud.

"ATTN New York State. Hoax/Scam coming soon to New York State Fair," he wrote on the BFRO's Facebook page back in July.

"A newcomer hoaxer/scammer going by the name Charles "Snake" Stuart is claiming to have a bigfoot corpse that he will exhibit at New York State Fair in August 2025," he continued.

"No, he doesn't actually have bigfoot remains. It's just a cheesey fake dead bigfoot, perhaps a little bit better than Tom Biscardi's famous fake dead bigfoot."

Is this nothing more than "perhaps a little bit better" version of Tom Biscardi's fake dead Bigfoot? A cheesy fake, as Moneymaker says? Or did Snake the Bigfoot Hunter finally find a dead Bigfoot?

It looks like we could get those answers at the New York State Fair.