Bigfoot Finally Found In Arizona? Insane Story Goes Viral

Was Bigfoot finally spotted in Arizona?

As OutKick readers know, Bigfoot stories are right up there with UFOs in terms of paranormal/strange things that captivate people's attention.

Why?

Because the idea of a massive furry creature roaming the woods is just wild to think about, and stories of such a creature exist in many cultures. The stories and rumors have been passed down from generation to generation.

Well, buckle up because we have another doozy.

*RELATED: Bigfoot Discovered In Argentina? New Video Raises Questions: WATCH*

Was Bigfoot found in Arizona?

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, a popular website that compiles Bigfoot sighting stories, recently published a claim about an alleged sighting from back in June in Yavapai County, Arizona.

The post shared on BFRO states the following:

"Hello, my name is Amber. Me and my husband and his cousin were up in the woods about 20 miles down the dirt road looking for a missing girl. We were using a spotlight at night to look through the trees and brush. We saw it about 75 yards from us. He was probably about 7 foot tall, at least 400lbs and really wide body and shoulders. He was hairy with matted white and brown hair around his flat hairless leathery face. His eyes reflected a golden color. He just stared at us. After a few minutes we got scared and left as fast as we could. Hours prior close to the same area when I was screaming the girls name I heard tree knocks. I jokingly said, "Oh hey it's Bigfoot!" My husband did not believe in bigfoot and was always skeptical about it until he actually saw one. He is a hunter and knows the wildlife. He said he knows what he seen and that's his only explanation for what he seen. It did look like a Bigfoot and really scared him a lot. He does not scare easy. The next day the hiker was found in a canyon. We talked to her afterwards. She said she walked away from her camp and then she saw something glowing like glowing lights or something. It moved towards her and that's what scared her. She ran from it and that led to her falling down the canyon. She was a ways down and lucky to be alive after that fall."

Do we believe this is real or not? Here's my problem with Bigfoot sightings in general, and I mention it a lot.

There are millions of people a year who go into nature every single year to hunt and hike, and they're often armed.

How is it possible we have so many people with deadly weapons walking around……and nobody has punched any holes into this mythical creature?

Seems a bit odd, no? I can only speak for myself, but if I see a creature capable of tearing me limb-to-limb, I'm mag dumping whatever weapon I have on me and parading its body through the streets.

Until that happens, I will remain skeptical. Maybe this did happen. Maybe it didn't. Either way, I'm going to need a lot more proof than just someone claiming they saw it. Do you believe in Bigfoot? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.