Beyond Meat Stock Bottoms Out At $0.41 A Share In Huge Win For Carnivores

I'm no stock market expert, but a 99.6% drop seems like it isn't great.

Remember a million years ago when we were told that synthetic lab-grown "meat" was going to replace animal proteins by 2030, and we would all be eating meat substitutes and be happy about it?

As of today, I think it's safe to say we can all point and laugh at those prophecies.

Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat alternative company founded in 2009 and launched in the United States in 2012, recently had an update on their stocks, and it wasn't pretty.

In 2021, Beyond was sitting at nearly $176 a share, pretty damn good for a start-up fake meat company that only started in America less than a decade earlier.

Let's check in on how things are going for our plant-based overlords.

That's a LOT of red!

This is fantastic news for those of us who despise the idea of plant-based meat taking over for actual animal proteins like beef and pork.

We were all told for years that real meat would be a thing of the past in the very near future, and if this recent stock report is any indication, the notion of alternative meat permeating our restaurants and grocery stores seems to be on life support.

You know the liberals and globalists are absolutely sick about this development, too.

I wrote about it last week, but guys like WEF doctor Matthew Liao – a guy who wants to bioengineer a meat allergy in humans – probably see this as a massive setback to their weird, anti-meat agenda.

Good.

Commenters are just as excited as I am about this stock report, as this looks like a victory for meat lovers everywhere.

Let this be a reminder that things are never as bleak as they seem. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Common sense wins out in the end, folks!

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to take a victory lap after I get off of work and grill up a juicy ribeye for dinner. I would suggest you do the same.