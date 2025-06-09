Former Reality Star Takes It To 'Older, Seemingly Miserable, Washed-Up' Joy Behar Over Boob Job Claim

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t have time for your claims that she has fake boobs, especially if you're an "older, seemingly miserable, washed-up" Joy Behar.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star hit the SI Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week a few days ago and made the mistake of being honest about her appearance.

After the lights and the excitement of the event died down, the 54-year-old admitted that she and every other woman that hit the runway didn’t look like that prior to being glammed up.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t natural. Frankel was simply talking about the glam team working their magic on the models before it was their turn on the runway is all.

Somehow this ended up on The View, and wouldn’t you know Behar had something to say and claimed that Frankel has fake boobs. How dare she. Those aren’t fake boobs.

Bethenny Frankel set the record on her boobs and Joy Behar straight

Frankel's current boob situation is the result of a 15-to-20-year-old breast lift. Come on, Joy. Why are you hating on a former reality star for holding her own at 54 on a swimsuit runway?

Frankel has some thoughts on why Behar is doing that. She said in response to the boob job claim, "So, Joy Behar took a swipe at me on The View."

"Whoopi mentioned I was talking about the show, saying that none of us looked the way that we looked two hours prior. It took a lot of work and glam teams," she said in a TikTok video.

"Joy's response was, ‘I appreciate her candor, but she has fake boobs.’ And these are a lift from, like, 20 years ago…"

Frankel went on to explain that she had very large, saggy, floppy breasts in high school. That's why the lift was necessary.

She added, "But the thing that that show really illustrated was that women my age and older, women of a certain age, can live their lives freely with happiness and with joy, and that we’re not washed-up, miserable older women."

This was about showing everyone that it takes a glam team to get runway ready. It's not something everyone wakes up ready for. She feels sorry for the 82-year-old for apparently not being able to live her life with any joy.

Frankel told her followers to keep living how they want and to use Behar as an example of someone that they don't want to be. She said, "Sadly, Joy is painting the picture of the older, seemingly miserable, washed-up woman that all of us are trying to show that we aren’t."

You can't come after Bethenny Frankel with false claims that she has fake boobs and expect not to be put in your place. It doesn’t matter how old and seemingly miserable and washed-up you might be.