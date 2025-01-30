The View Host's Insult Of Trump's New Press Secretary Proves Women Are Terrible To Women | Babcock-McGraw

Women really suck sometimes.

Now, take it easy. Calm down. I'm a woman. And, I think I can speak on behalf of most, if not all of us true double-Xers out there, and say, yes, it's true.

When it comes to how we treat each other, women often aren't the greatest. In fact, we can be downright nasty to each other. Just ask the ever-"pleasant" co-host of "The View," Joy Behar. She was shameless again the other day, and proved my point.

Instead of locking arms in the name of the "sisterhood," women like Behar can be each other's harshest and cruelest critics, each other's saboteurs, not supporters.

Not saying that men can't be this way with other men. But, over my life as an athlete and a professional and a mother, I've seen this so much more often, and so much more blatantly, with women.

Not every woman, of course. And not women in every situation either. This isn't absolute. But this also isn't rare or isolated.

Women have been known to tear down other women with petty and snarky comments and disapproving looks. Appearances, outfits, parenting styles, professional performances and personal accomplishments…all fair game.

And if you're a conservative or Republican woman, watch out, this treatment goes double for you. Especially from liberal Democrat women.

That's where Behar comes in. She gave a clinic on "mean girl" behavior in the wake of the first White House press conference of President Trump's new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt, who is just 27 years old and had a baby like five minutes ago, crushed her very first press conference with a packed room of reporters on Tuesday. She was prepared and well-spoken and informed and efficient.

But Behar couldn't be bothered to acknowledge any of that.

Instead, Behar went for the low-hanging fruit of an insult that plays right into the "women can be absolutely terrible to each other" narrative.

Really, Joy? Leavitt got her job because she's a "10?" This is your takeaway on a pulled-together woman who just did her job exactly the way she should have? She has the job, and only has the job, because…she's beautiful? As if, by the way, you can't be beautiful and competent and kick-butt at your job all at the same time.

While Behar might very well be one of those women described earlier who would whisper these kinds of petty and snarky insults to her BFFs as a woman (maybe even her "friend") walks by, she is also all too happy to say them loudly and proudly on national television…as long as the woman is a conservative Republican.

Can you imagine Behar saying the same about a liberal woman, a Democrat? OK. On second thought, maybe privately, Behar actually would. Some women can't help themselves, and no one is off limits. But even Joy isn't Joy-less enough to do that on air. Not to one of her own (Democrat, silly, not fellow woman).

Yep, other women make it tough sometimes to be a woman.

But liberal women, who have been given the green light for years to be nasty and unfiltered and unapologetic, make it excruciatingly tough to be a conservative woman.

The crazy thing is, Leavitt isn't even on the margins here. There's no question about her chops. She commands instant respect and admiration.

Leavitt is the youngest person ever to serve as the White House press secretary. She was the press secretary for Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign, and in 2022, she ran for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire and won the Republican nomination before losing in the general election.

She was a Division II collegiate athlete (softball) and founded the first broadcasting club at her university, Saint Anselm College.

Leavitt is a go-getter. She's ambitious. She's accomplished. She deserves to be celebrated. Without question, Leavitt deserved better from Joy Behar.

But let's face it: all women deserve much better from, well, all women. Especially when the alternative isn't deserved at all.

Double-Xers: Let's turn this around. Let's be better to each other. All of us.