Hollywood Actor Ben Stiller Thinks Donald Trump Is Coming After Him

Go ahead and add Ben Stiller to the growing list of Hollywood stars who used to be awesome, but are now among the most insufferable people on the planet.

I know. Sad. But, unfortunately, it had to happen. Frankly, it was just a matter of time for Ben, who has been a wacko for quite some time now.

But Trump 2.0 has really sent him over the edge, as it has many people. The election last year really broke these lunatics. It's amazing to watch.

Rosie O'Donnell fled the country. Mark Hamill has just gone into hiding. I'm pretty sure everyone else who decided to ‘tough it out’ is now on Bluesky comparing how many boosters they've had and hating white people.

But Ben Stiller is maybe the most insufferable of all, which is certainly a badge of honor given the competition.

It's fierce, but Ben pumping out THIS take earlier this week may vault him straight to the top.

What a moment:

Donald Trump is focused on Ben Stiller, among other things

Incredible. God, these people are truly the best. The Hollywood elites have their heads so far up their own asses, I don't know how they can walk anymore. Seriously, I don't know how it's physically possible.

But they make it work, and it's a sight to behold.

Ben Stiller thinks Donald Trump is out to get him. The same Trump who is currently brokering 4,000 peace deals across the globe. The same one who is trying to get his BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL passed. The same one who just bombed Iran, signed a trade deal with China, and brokered peace in Central Africa – all in the same WEEK – is going to take some PTO to go after … Ben Stiller.

Okeedokee! Whatever you say, Ben. Amazing. These people are the best.

This is the same Ben Stiller, by the way, that voted for Kamala last year, and Joe Biden four years ago. He's a Democrat! A raging one, at that.

The same party that told the majority of the country that we would DIE if we didn't get vaccinated.

The same party that includes Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

The same one that censored free speech for years before Elon Musk stepped in.

The same one that literally pushed a sitting president out of office, and inserted a non-elected official in his place last year.

The same one that just ran the country with an autopen for four years.

I could go on and on – and ON – but what's the point? Ben Stiller doesn't give a shit. He's a typical Hollywood narcissist who thinks the world revolves around him. They're a dime a dozen in 2025.

God, I miss his dad.