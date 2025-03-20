Ben & Jerry's Canned Woke CEO, But It May Have Caused Another Headache

Ice cream should be the easiest thing to sell, but Ben & Jerry's has managed to do something I didn't think was possible: make people not eat it on principle.

Let me tell you: Cherry Garcia is delicious. However, I never get it at the grocery store or swing into a Ben & Jerry's location for cones because the company has become so insufferable it ruined it for me.

I mean, if that company lightened up a little, I'd probably have some in my fridge right now.

However, recent news suggests the company might be realizing that wokeness usually leads to brokenness, and that perhaps Ben & Jerry's is changing its ways.

Fat chance, but still …

I'm sure you're well aware of the Ben & Jerry's corporate structure, but just in case, the Vermont-born ice cream company is owned by British multinational consumer packaged goods company, Unilever.

According to the Daily Mail, the parent company was getting fed up with Ben & Jerry's nonsense and, on March 3, fired CEO David Stever, who led the company while it pushed divisive political stances, like supporting the Free Palestine movement, defunding the police, and DEI.

Heck, just this month, the company thought it was a good idea for an ice cream brand to celebrate abortions. An odd choice, indeed.

But while this seems like just cause to fire a CEO whose job is to make sure the company operates and brings in as much money as it can, Unilever has a bit of an issue.

Other bosses at Ben & Jerry's have filed a lawsuit alleging that Unilever broke an agreement dating back to its acquisition of the company that allowed Ben & Jerry's — which, as most people know, was founded by two hippies who in turn, sold out to the man, maaaaaan — to continue its activism.

That's all well and good, but I don't think Unilever would have a problem with activism if it equated to sales. As we all know, divisive progressive activism doesn't usually help your business.

Ask Target, Bud Light, the NBA, ESPN, and any number of other companies who have learned firsthand why the saying "go woke, go broke" exists. It's not just because it rhymes.

That lawsuit will be interesting to watch, but it seems hard to imagine that Ben & Jerry's would want a new CEO who will continue Stever's campaign of nonsense.

Like I said, if Ben & Jerry's would just chillax with the woke garbage, I'd drive down the street and buy a pint of Cherry Garcia right now.

It's not a tough problem to solve,