Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Fire Back At Hulk Hogan Over Movie Threat

You won't intimidate us, brother!

A war is brewing between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon against Hulk Hogan over what will make it into a movie being made about the sex tape scandal Hogan was involved in.

Last week, it was Hogan's team, via TMZ, telling Damon and Affleck to be careful with the movie script and warned that they would take legal action, if the Hollywood duo invades the wrestling hero's privacy.

Now it's Affleck and Damon's team firing back, according to the Daily Mail.

Ben and Matt's team tell the Mail that they're "not afraid of any legal ramifications" and they're not calling Hulkster for his blessing with this project.

"They have a vision and a script, and they don't want to contact Hogan or anyone who is a part of the story as they don't want to be manipulated in any way," Damon and Affleck's production company Artists Equity announced.

"They are going to let the facts do the talking and tell the story they have put together."

The story in question starts in 2006 when Hulkster appeared in a sex tape, with radio host Bubba the Love Sponge's then-wife Heather Clem. Years later, the video leaked, Gawker Media published the video on its site and Hulkster layered up.

In 2016, a jury ruled in Hulkster's favor and ordered Gawker to pay $141 million, which spelled the end to Gawker Media.

The story of how the Hulk Hogan sex tape ended up on the Internet is wild

According to 2015 media reports, the sex tape was stolen from Bubba The Love Sponge's office by an employee from his show and then shopped around to TMZ and others who might blow money on the content.

It was believed at the time that the employee stole the tape "to make Bubba sweat" after a falling-out between the two. A police report stated that the ex-employee also wanted Bubba to "squirm" while adding, "He is a very bad man and has a lot of connections ... I have seen him make a phone call and get people arrested."

Bubba wants Affleck and Damon to call him for the full story

Yes, Bubba is still working.

Last week, on his show, Bubba reacted to the news that a new movie was being produced covering a major part of his life. It was the first he had heard of the new movie.

"They're saying Ben Affleck is going to play Hogan in this new movie called Gawker, which basically is probably going to make me look like a real piece of crap," Bubba told his audience.

Let the fireworks fly. You have Hogan's team telling Affleck and Damon to watch out. You have Damon and Affleck telling Hogan's team they're not the least bit worried about the Hulkster.

And then you have Bubba back in the news and making headlines again.

This is about to get good.

Buckle the hell up for this ride.