Hulk Hogan Warns Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Over Upcoming Movie

The Hulkster is warning Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to tread lightly, or they may be hit with a body slam of a lawsuit.

The good ol' Boston boys are reportedly planning to begin working on a film about Hogan's infamous sex tape scandal in which he ended up suing Gawker and eventually bankrupting them after a judge ruled that the online media outlet invaded his privacy.

TMZ reported Thursday that Hogan's team wouldn't hesitate to threaten legal action Damon and Affleck "treads into territory that a jury already found was protected by his right to privacy," TMZ continued.

Affleck and Damon's production company Artists Equity recently acquired the screenplay of Hogan's legal battle, which is based on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is reportedly set to direct the film while there have also been rumors that BEN AFFLECK WOULD PLAY HULK HOGAN.

We all know the last time Affleck tried playing a larger-than-life character when he attempted to be Batman in a portrayal that received mixed reviews, at best. But to think that he can suddenly become Hulk Hogan - now that's something the Hall of Fame wrestler should be offended about! Who knows, maybe Affleck and Jennifer Lopez breakup (again) is having some sort of delusional effect on Ben.

BEN AFFLECK AND MATT DAMON ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO HOGAN'S SEXTAPE SCANDAL

In 2016, Hogan sued Gawker after they published a leaked sex tape of Hogan with his friend Bubba the Love Sponge's wife at the time. A jury ruled in favor of Hogan, saying that Gawker violated his privacy and ordered them to pay $141 million in damages, which effectively bankrupted the online outlet, despite their claims that the tape was ‘newsworthy’ and was protected under the First Amendment.

In the years since, Hogan has remained relatively low-key besides sporadic wrestling appearances here and there.

That is, until he decided to come out and unleash one of his best wrestling promos in support of Donald Trump at last month's Republican National Convention. "Let Trump-O-Mania rule again, let Trump-O-Mania make America great again," Hogan screamed before he ripped off his shirt and revealed a Trump-Vance tank top.

Hopefully, Affleck and Damon get the same type of support from Hogan once this movie is released!

