Ben Affleck Says Quiet Part Out Loud After Meeting Army Black Ops Members: WATCH

Ben Affleck learned quickly that elite soldiers are nothing like how they're portrayed in movies and media.

Affleck's new movie "The Rip" is currently streaming on Netflix, and it's 100% worth checking out. Ahead of the film's premiere, Affleck hit the media rounds. That included a lengthy interview with Joe Rogan on a variety of subjects.

"The Town" star and director spoke about his experience running into Delta Force operators, and he quickly realized they were nothing like he expected.

Ben Affleck talks meeting black ops members.

Most people think Delta Force operators and other Tier One operators are massive humans who are addicted to lifting weights and look roided out. I can promise you that's not true at all. Nothing can be further from the truth, and it's certainly a bit jarring when you experience the truth of the matter for the first time.

Affleck had more or less the same experience I did. He told Rogan the following, in part, when talking about meeting Delta Force members:

"I had the, like, the opportunity to train with these Delta guys, like you know, it's the most elite special forces combat operators in the world. I supposed the SEALs will take exception to that, but what just numerically, right? I think there's less than 900 guys ever in the history of Delta. You meet them, and they're not the biggest guys. They're not the toughest guys. They're not trying to be hard. You know, they're most relaxed, at ease…Can I just ask [an operator], 'What do you think makes somebody qualify for the Delta Force? Like, what's a good Delta operator?' He's like, 'Uh, you know, problem solving.' Problem solving? The guy goes, 'Yeah, it's probably like your job [acting].' I was like, 'Let me tell you something. No it isn't. It's really not like my job. I appreciate it. Very big f*cking difference. He's like, 'Yeah, you solve problems.' Yeah, but nobody is trying to kill me. That's the closest insight I got to it."

The popular actor further noted that the Delta Force operators he met where shockingly calm, confident and not impacted by chaos in combat that would shatter the mind of a normal person.

You can watch Affleck's comments in the video below starting around the 1:10:00 mark, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I remember the first Delta Force member I ever met. The guy looked like the most normal human on the planet. There was nothing obvious about him or anything that stuck out. He looked like a science teacher at your local middle school.

Then you realize he did multiple incredibly hot and kinetic combat tours and had the most lethal training in the world.

Every single one I met after that has been more or less the same way. You'd never know in a million years what they did for a living if someone didn't tell you.

Affleck is also right when he talks about their quiet confidence. There's no need to run your mouth or brag when you know if push comes to shove, you're going to come out on top no matter what happens.

It's always the loud ones who can't back it up. It's not the guy who looks like he puts together model trains in his free time and has the thousand yard stare.

I wouldn't ever encourage anyone to ever go find one of these guys (some retired guys are public and on social media), but if you ever do run into a Delta Force member, you'll realize immediately what Affleck is talking about. It's a bit surreal and also awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.