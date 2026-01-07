U.S. Special Operations Seize Oil Tankers In Stunning Raid Footage: WATCH

The United States dropped forces on a pair of oil tankers in a devastating blow to our enemies.

The United States crushed a pair of oil tankers Wednesday morning, and the footage is glorious.

President Donald Trump and the U.S. military have made stopping sanctioned ships and oil a top priority. Choking out our enemies of resources is simply a smart strategic play.

The U.S. previously seized a pair of tankers tied to Venezuela prior to the downfall of now-deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Now, we've bagged and tagged two more.

United States seizes more oil tankers.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that a pair of tankers in the "ghost fleet" were taken in "back-to-back" raids. The ghost fleet is a fleet of ships used by Russia, Venezuela and Iran to get around sanctions.

"One of these tankers, Motor Tanker Bella I, has been trying to evade the Coast Guard for weeks, even changing its flag and painting a new name on the hull while being pursued, in a desperate and failed attempt to escape justice. The heroic crew of the USCGC Munro pursued this vessel across the high seas and through treacherous storms— keeping diligent watch, and protecting our country with the determination and patriotism that make Americans proud. These brave men and women deserve our nation’s thanks for their selfless devotion to duty," Noem tweeted, in part.

You can check out the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This might honestly be the coolest time to be an American that I can remember in a very long time. Delta Force is flying into Venezuela to snatch a commie scumbag dictator, the Coast Guard (cough, cough….SEAL Team 6) is seizing tankers and we're rolling.

The funniest part about this situation is that the Bella I really thought it would get away by openly declaring itself a Russian ship.

The Russians even deployed a submarine and other naval assets to try to protect the Bella I, according to Reuters.

How'd that work out for them? Not well!

Let's hope America keeps the pressure up and reminds the world who is in charge. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.