Being Allergic To Your Own Sweat Is No Reason To Get Naked While Driving With Drugs & A Stolen Motorcycle

If you're going to drive around naked in the early morning hours in Nebraska, you had better make sure that the flatbed trailer with a stolen motorcycle on it has working lights.

You might also want to leave the drug paraphernalia at home. Kipp Polston of Iowa allegedly didn’t do any of those things.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office also claims the 47-year-old's attempts to explain away the reason he didn’t have any clothes on didn’t work. Although he is said to have used a pair of pants to cover himself, according to the local reports.

The old he was "hot" and "allergic to his own sweat" excuse, which the deputy alleges Polston used, didn’t work.

The deputy didn’t simply return to his police vehicle and send the pickup on its way. That sort of excuse might work in Iowa, but it's not working in Nebraska.

This naked driver proved to be driving around with more than a flatbed that didn’t have working lights

Polston was reportedly driving on a suspended license, and had his alertness deteriorate during the traffic stop. Once he regained his alertness, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies say that he admitted that he had "a pipe and dab" in his truck. A search found a container of what is believed to be THC concentrate.

The search also found a marijuana water pipe with burnt residue and a pistol case with a BB gun that had obscured serial numbers.

The pickup's flatbed trailer had two motorcycles on it. One of them had been reported stolen. The other was registered to an Iowa resident.

As if that wasn’t already an eventful enough encounter with officers, Polston is said to have resisted being placed in the back of the police vehicle. He reportedly dropped to the ground and refused to move.

When the deputy's backup arrived, they were able to get him into the vehicle and transport him to the Madison County Jail.

All in all, the naked drive earned Polston several charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, and defective vehicle lighting.