Brutal Dictator Pulled Comically Wild Move After Fleeing To Russia, New Report Claims

Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's escape to Russia continues to get crazier with every new detail learned.

Assad oversaw a truly horrific, brutal and deadly civil war that started in 2011. Against all odds, it looked like Assad's reign was going to survive.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the terrorist organization HTS led a lightning blitz across the country in late 2024, and Assad was gone by early December 2024.

He disappeared into the night to board a flight to Russia, and never returned. Now, Syria is run by a terrorist and Assad is in Moscow.

More details released about Bashar al-Assad's life in exile.

There is an unreal fascination with the Assad family and the Syrian civil war that is unlike anything I've seen before. Part of it is that it's hard to believe it's even real.

On the surface, Assad was supposed to be a Western-educated reformer. He checked all the right boxes, but when all hell broke loose in Syria, he turned into one of the most violent tyrants in human history. An eye-doctor turned mass murderer who ruled with an iron fist.

There have been several deep dives into what happened as Assad fled Syria, and every new detail continues to be absolutely wild.

The New York Times published an outstanding piece on Monday about Assad's life in Russia, and it included some incredible gems.

Most notably, Assad reportedly ditched his assistant after taking him to Russia as the government collapsed. He didn't just ditch the unnamed assistant. He brought the assistant to a Four Seasons hotel that cost $13,000 a week…….and then they got stuck with the bill, according to the NYT.

When the assistant tried to call Assad for help, there was no longer anyone around to pick up the phone. The New York Times reported that the assistant was then moved to a military camp before doing one of the wildest things possible.

Returning to Syria and taking his chances with the government of Ahmed al-Sharaa!

Taking your assistant on an emergency flight to Russia and then sticking them with a massive hotel bill is straight out of a bad comedy movie.

As for the Assad family, the New York Times reported that the group continues to enjoy all the money that the regime managed to smuggle out of the country.

Specifically, Assad's daughter, Zein, is going to school and partying in the UAE as Syria continues to be plunged deeper into chaos and carnage following her father's exit.

Furthermore, Zein‘s school group chat allegedly imploded after someone told the disgraced dictator’s daughter she was "not welcome," according to the report.

What an absolutely insane life to be living that a former dictator's daughter……is causing group chat drama at an elite private institution in the UAE.

As I've said before, there will someday be an incredible documentary made about the fall of the Assad regime, and I can't wait to watch it. Until then, we'll continue to dive into all the details of his life in Russia. A truly insane and wild situation that is stranger than fiction. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.