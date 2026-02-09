Internet's Favorite Dictator Had A Nasty Sex Addiction As Rebels Advanced In Syria

The stories about Bashar al-Assad continue to be mind-boggling and hilarious.

The former Syrian dictator has become a major internet meme figure since the fall of Damascus in 2024. I can't get on Instagram without seeing reels aura farming the infamous strongman responsible for slaughtering his own people.

Why has Assad remained relevant?

The reason is simple. The stories about him are borderline impossible to believe due to the fact he seems like a real-life comic book villain.

Hollywood couldn't have written a more bizarre dictator and sequence of events that forced his escape to Russia. Well, buckle up because we have a doozy of a new report.

Bashar al-Assad reportedly was obsessed with sex and Candy Crush as Syria collapsed.

The Atlantic recently published an incredible profile of Assad's collapse in Syria, and some of the details will have you cackling with laughter.

The outlet claims Assad was obsessed with sex…..and the video game Candy Crush as his grip on power continued to loosen.

Yes, one of the most vicious dictators in modern history couldn't get enough sex or Candy Crush. The sex part isn't overly surprising.

Assad loving Candy Crush, the most vanilla video game ever invented, is honestly incredible. Again, we're talking about a comic book character.

The outlet also claims Assad was having an affair with prominent journalist Luna al-Shibl, but the juicy details don't stop there. Shibl allegedly "procured other women for" Assad's sexual adventurism.

What kind of women? The wives of high-ranking Syrian officials, according to The Atlantic. Those Syrian government cabinet meetings must have been insanely awkward.

Shibl was killed in 2024 in a mysterious car crash. Many (including myself) have long believed the crash was simply a cover, and she was actually murdered.

The Atlantic reported that's exactly what happened. Assad allegedly had her murdered for passing information to the Russians. There was also speculation she could have been working for the Israelis.

It's hard to put into words the reign of Bashar al-Assad, the civil war and slaughter he oversaw and his eventual flight into exile.

You'd think he'd have bigger priorities than playing Candy Crush and having sex with the wives of regime leaders. For the record, Assad's wife Asma was one of the most recognizable women in the Middle East.

She's pictured with the now-deposed dictator in the photo below.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. There is going to be a must-watch documentary made at some point about Bashar al-Assad, and I'll watch it the moment it's released. He was a ruthless and brutal dictator responsible for unimaginable horrors. At the same time he was massacring his own people, he was also being a gamer and loved to have sex, seemingly, with any woman he can find. What a truly absurd situation. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.