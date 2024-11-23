Start Your Weekend With The Best Moments From 'Band Of Brothers'

Army will rock some insane uniforms against Navy, and it's the perfect excuse to dive back into "Band of Brothers."

The Black Knights unveiled some unbelievably slick uniforms for the rivalry game against the Midshipmen. The uniforms honor the 101st Airborne and their fight during WWII.

Specifically, the uniforms honor the 101st Airborne's heroic stand to hold the line in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.

Against seemingly impossible odds, the men of the 101st fought like hell to push the Germans back and break the back of Hitler's war machine.

If you haven't seen the truly incredible uniforms - which feature fake snow on the shoulders and helmet - take a look at them below, and definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The 101st Airborne was the focus of "Band of Brothers."

Now, I never need an excuse to watch "Band of Brothers." I'll watch it simply because I see it while flipping through Max, and I watch it at least once a year. It's the greatest war story ever put on film.

Having said that, if there ever was an excuse to watch it again, Army rocking uniforms honoring the men involved is at the top of the list.

The HBO series is based on a book from Stephen Ambrose of the same name, and it spotlights Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne.

Easy Company is the most famous unit from WWII thanks to the book and series, and the heroes in it saw brutal combat.

They fought on D-Day, were in Operation Market Garden and famously beat the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge and later occupied Berchtesgaden.

So, if you're a person - especially on the younger side - who watched the Army/Navy game December 14th, and wonders what the Black Knights' uniforms represent, the moments from "Band of Brothers" below sum it up nicely.

Man, it's hard to watch all those clips and not get emotional. Those men were giants and they carried the weight of the world on their shoulders.

The word hero is used way too much these days, but those men were actual heroes. We all owe WWII warriors a debt that can never be repaid.

Also, the coolest gift my rock star fiancée ever got me was a print signed by Dick Winters, Wild Bill Guarnere, Buck Compton and Donald Malarkey before they all passed away.

Absolutely epic.

So, when you're watching the game in a few weeks, take a moment to remember what Army's uniforms are all about and what they represent. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.