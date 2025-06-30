Band Banned From U.S. After Leading 'Death To IDF' At U.K. Festival

Multiple Bob Vylan U.S. tour stops will have to be scrapped.

You will not be seeing "Death death to the I.D.F." band Bob Vylan in the United States this summer.

Days after loser Bobby Vylan openly called for the murder of Israeli soldiers during the Glastonbury Music Festival in the U.K., the U.S. State Department made an editorial decision: Bobby and his buddy Bobbie Vylan, on drums, will not be turning up in Lib cities in the near future.

"The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Secretary Christopher Landau announced Monday.

But…but…but…Vylan should be allowed to come to the U.S. I have rights!

Wait, what?

Look at the U.S. cities that were scheduled to hear from Vylan this fall and winter:

It gets worse for the Vylans. Over the weekend, the band was dropped by its reps at UTA after the "Death, death" performance where Bobby also complained about working for a "f--king Zionist."

Bobby doesn't seem to mind the buzz that his death chant created.

He hopped on Instagram and said his phone was buzzing with "support and hatred" over his stunt. Vylan didn't walk back his statements about death to Israeli soldiers.

"I said what I said," Vylan added.